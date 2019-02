Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMINGTON, Ill. — There are potential flooding concerns 60 miles southwest of Chicago in Wilmington .

The city says there's a 7-mile ice jam on the Kankakee River.

The ice is so high, it's almost touching the bottom of the Interstate 55 bridge.

The city's worried the combination of warmer temperatures and rain this weekend will trigger flooding.

Some residents have been urged to prepare for a possible evacuation under short notice.