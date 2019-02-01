× 3rd probe of off-duty Chicago police shooting launched

CHICAGO — A Chicago agency has launched another investigation into the 2010 shooting of a man by an off-duty Chicago police officer. The two were out drinking.

The investigation follows a federal jury award of $44.7 million to Michael LaPorta and the police superintendent’s request for further investigation after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability last year recommended that Officer Patrick Kelly be disciplined.

An agency spokesman tells the Chicago Tribune that it’s unclear how long the latest investigation will take.

The shooting left LaPorta unable to walk, read or use his right arm. The city has disputed LaPorta’s contention that Kelly shot him and argued that LaPorta shot himself in the head in a suicide attempt.