× Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded area on the headlined map) is in effect for accumulating snow that will impact the evening commute – look for slippery roads and hazardous driving conditions, as the still cold temperatures in the single-digits at best will minimize the effect of salt and other applications on roads and highways. Snowfall totaling an inch or two is expected far north into Chicago with 2 to 4-inches forecast along and just north of the Interstate-88 and I-80 corridors farther south into central Illinois. Snow should end from west to east late tonight.

Below is a Regional Weather Radar Mosaic.