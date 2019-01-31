Winter warriors: These are the workers braving record cold to keep Chicago running

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Throughout the bitter battle over the last two days’ record cold, some people have continued to report for work — for jobs outside — to keep the city running.

James Graham works at O’Hare International Airport helping people in and out of buses. He’s a pro at beating the arctic blast Old Man Winter set up upon the city.

“Just layers. I got on two shirts two hoodies, my coat, my long johns, jogging pants and two pairs of pants,” Graham said describing what he wore to work.

Timothy is an employee at a Chicago grocery store. His job is to get the shopping carts from the parking lot back in the store. He said for the most part, he also kept warm.

In the face of these bitter temps, some people work jobs that do not allow them to escape this dangerous cold.

Firefighters deal with the elements and water. It’s not fun, but they do it to help the city’s residents.

Cops were also out braving the cold, and some helped the homeless on Lower Wacker Drive.

CTA and Metra workers flamed up the rails to keep the trains running.

ComEd linemen restored power for power and heat, and the hearty souls working to fix the water main breaks were also out in full force.

Back at O’Hare not only do the employees do what they do in the dangerous conditions, they do it with a smile.

Graham even said he didn’t think the temperatures were really that bad.

“It’s cold but it’s not that cold. I’ve never experienced -55 wind chills but, I don’t think it was that bad,” he said.