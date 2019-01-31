Wind Chill Warning until noon, then Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow later and overnight

CHICAGO — Dangerous wind chills -25 to -45 degrees this Thursday morning with the Wind Chill Warning continuing until noon.

Winds are light, but early morning temperatures in the negative 20s to lower 30s will require layered clothing and continued protection of exposed skin from hypothermia and frostbite that could occur in a matter of 5 to 10 minutes.

Temperatures will moderate somewhat, reaching above zero after nearly 48 hours later this afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for accumulating snow that will spread from west to east across northeastern and central Illinois into northwest Indiana later today into the overnight, impacting the afternoon/evening commute – look for slippery roads and hazardous driving conditions to develop, as the still cold temperatures in the single-digits at best will minimize the effect of salt and other applications on roads and highways. Snowfall totaling an inch or two is expected far north into Chicago with 2 to 4-inches forecast along and just north of the Interstate-88 and I-80 corridors farther south into central Illinois. Snow should end from west to east late tonight and early Friday.

Below are maps displaying latest Chicago area temperatures and wind chill as well as a Regional Weather Radar Mosaic.