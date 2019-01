× USPS to resume mail delivery in Chicago starting Friday

CHICAGO — Mail service will resume Friday in Chicago.

The U.S. Postal Service halted delivery Wednesday and Thursday due to extreme weather conditions in the Chicago area. Temperatures reached historic lows this week, dipping more than 20 degrees below zero.

Beginning Friday, all post offices will be open with full retail services. Mail delivery will resume.

