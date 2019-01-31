× Second Trump-Kim summit planned for Vietnam, source says

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are planning on meeting in Vietnam in late February, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Vietnam had been widely believed to be the location. The White House announced the second meeting between the two leaders on January 18 following discussions with Kim Yong Chol, North Korea’s lead negotiator on nuclear talks. The first such meeting between the two leaders happened in July in Singapore.

The source said there are no discussions right now for Trump to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping around the summit, but the source says Xi is very supportive of the summit.

