Ricky O’Donnell discusses a number of NBA topics on Thursday’s Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Thursday may have been the perfect time to have Ricky O'Donnell back for another appearance on Sports Feed.

The Bulls have been the Bulls, and even after a dominating performance on Wednesday, they're still struggling in a bad 2018-2019 season. Anthony Davis has demanded a trade from the Pelicans and may not play for them the rest of the season, and the Knicks have reached a deal to send Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks.

Plus there is the race for Zion Williamson, who'll likely be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and the impact he could have in the league.

Those were all topics that Ricky discussed on Thursday's show with Josh Frydman, which you can watch in the video above or below.