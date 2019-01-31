Pipe bursts at Union Station during evening commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A pipe burst at Union Station as the evening commute was just beginning Thursday afternoon.

Marc Magliari, an Amtrak spokesman, said the leaking, which caused water to pour out of the ceiling, was caused by a sprinkler pipe failure.

A video was posted on Facebook by someone who said he was at Union Station when the water started flooding. He said "a flood just exploded from the ceiling." He said the water started pouring onto people who were sitting next to him with a child.

Magliari said service was not impacted.

No one was hurt and crews cleaned up the area. The incident was caused by the weather, and it may cause further disruptions as Metra Electric service is suspended again on Friday.