No injuries reported in Oak Lawn fire

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A fire in suburban Oak Lawn consumed the third floor of a six-unit apartment building Thursday evening.

The fire broke out in the 6800 block of West 95th Street about 5:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

Neighboring departments helped Oak Lawn firefighters. Bitter and potentially harmful temperatures necessitated rotating firefighters often.

Traffic was blocked for several blocks in each direction.