Metra Electric Line train service will remain suspended Friday

CHICAGO — Metra has canceled service on its Metra Electric Line Friday due to damage to the line’s overhead power system caused by a freight train derailment Wednesday night. The severe cold also damaged wires at multiple points along the line.

This is the third day in a row Metra Electric service has been suspended.

Some Metra Electric riders may be able to use the Rock Island Line as an alternate Friday. To help riders impacted by this disruption, Metra has arranged with PACE to provide very limited shuttle bus service during the morning and evening rush hours on Friday between three pairs of Metra Electric Line and Rock Island Line stations:

Richton Park to Tinley Park (80 th Avenue)

Avenue) 147 th Street (Sibley) to Midlothian

Street (Sibley) to Midlothian Calumet to Oak Forest

The schedule for the buses will be posted later Thursday on metrarail.com. Information about weekend service on the line will be announced Friday.

The CTA will also honor Metra tickets on the Red Line and the flowing bus routes: 71, 26, 28, 6, J14, 2 and 1. PACE will also accept Metra tickets on the following routes: Route 352 Halsted (several Metra Electric stations), Route 353 River Oaks – Homewood (Riverdale Station) and Route 359 Robbins/South Kedzie (Homewood Station).

The regular weekday schedule will resume Friday on all 10 other Metra lines. Modified service remains in effect for Thursday night, and there will be no outbound trains departing Chicago after 10:40 p.m. The last inbound trains are scheduled to arrive downtown Chicago by 10:49 p.m.