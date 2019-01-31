× Lunchbreak: Black Bean Soup with Tomatillo, Roasted Corn, and Jalapeno – for a slow cooker!

Anupy Singla

https://www.indianasapplepie.com/

New edition of The Indian Slow Cooker, $19.95

IndieBound: https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781572842304

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Indian-Slow-Cooker-Healthy-Authentic/dp/157284230X/

Event:

Book Launch and Open House with Anupy Singla

Samples of recipes from the book will be provided

Saturday, February 2

1 to 4 p.m.

Read It & Eat

2142 N. Halsted

Chicago, IL 60614

Tickets: 1 ticket with 1 copy of the new edition of The Indian Slow Cooker: $46.99

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-launch-open-house-with-anupy-singla-tickets-52180468185

https://www.readitandeatstore.com/

Recipe:

Black Bean Soup with Tomatillo, Roasted Corn, and Jalapeno

Slow Cooker Size: 5-QUART

Cooking Time: 6 HOURS ON HIGH

Yield: 16 CUPS (3.79 L)

I love that Indian and Mexican cuisines share a love of cumin seeds. This recipe came to me after weeks of trying others and not being satisfied. I wanted deeper flavors, which roasting your peppers and corn provides. I also like sneaking in healing Indian spices like turmeric whenever I can without affecting the basic taste profile of a dish. My kids say this is their favorite soup.

3 cups dried black beans, picked over, washed, and soaked at least 2 hours

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 teaspoons cumin seeds

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium onion, minced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 tomatillos, husks removed and diced

2 jalapeno peppers, roasted and chopped

2 tablespoons sea salt

2 heaping teaspoons hot sauce (any kind), optional

9 cups (2.13 L) water

3 ears of corn, roasted and kernels removed

Juice of 1 lime

½ cup (8 g) fresh cilantro, chopped

Drain the beans and put them in the slow cooker.

In a frying pan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the cumin, black pepper, and turmeric. Cook about 1 minute, until the seeds sizzle and turn reddish brown. Add the garlic and onion. Cook about 1 minute. Add the carrots and tomatillos. Cook another 2 minutes until the vegetables soften slightly. Stir well.

Add this mixture to the slow cooker along with the jalapenos, salt, hot sauce (if using), and water.

Cook on high for 6 hours. Once cooked, remove 1 cup of the beans. Blend the rest of the soup until smooth either with an immersion blender or in batches in a blender. Return the reserved beans to the soup and add the corn, lime juice, and cilantro. Stir well. Serve piping hot garnished with sliced avocado, crushed tortilla chips, a pinch of grated cheese, and/or a dollop of sour cream.

NOTES: I roast my peppers and corn right on my gas range. You can also roast them in the oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes, turning in between.

If you can’t find tomatillos, a green Mexican fruit resembling green tomatoes, use 3 stalks of celery.

Omit the hot sauce if you don’t like it spicy, but I like adding just another layer of heat and flavor. Our favorite is a habanero hot sauce, but any store-bought hot sauce will do.

To make this dish in a 3ó-quart slow cooker, halve all the ingredients and proceed with the recipe. Cook for 4 hours. A half recipe makes 8 cups (1.89 L).

Reprinted with permission from The Indian Slow Cooker, 2ed. by Anupy Singla, Agate Surrey, November 2018.