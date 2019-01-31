× Goose Island brews up new ‘Dibs’ beer exclusively at its Chicago taproom

CHICAGO–Dibs or not to Dibs, that’s the question Goose Island Beer Co. wants to know.

According to Eater Chicago, Goose Island has unveiled a beer honoring the controversial Chicago winter tradition. It comes in the form of a new porter, called Dibs. It comes in two different cans: The light blue “Anti Dibs” and the orange “Pro Dibs” allowing Chicagoans to pick their allegiance.

This is exclusive to Chicago, celebrating the art of dibs; the practice of digging out your snow-covered side street parking space and claiming it as your own. Marking your territory by using anything from an upright piano, lawn chair, brooms, fish tanks or other objects.

The Dibs porter, exclusively available at the brewery’s Fulton Market taproom.