Former Blackhawks player takes on the NHL over traumatic brain injuries

For 10 years Daniel Carcillo tore up the ice and terrorized opponents as an enforcer in the NHL, winning two Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks and earning the nickname “Car Bomb.”

The native Canadian said he gave the game everything he had since he first picked up a stick at the age of four. He put it down when he was 30, retiring with two Stanley Cup championships, nine career suspensions , roughly 100 fights and seven diagnosed concussions.

He says the traumatic brain injury he suffered after 10 years in the league was a true game-changer. Now he battles off the ice for brain health, transparency and greater awareness when it comes to the great debate over concussions.

Carcillo is taking on the NHL head-on, blaming the league for where he is today.