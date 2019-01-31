Eli Hershkovich talks College Hoops and baseball on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's been doing a lot of work figuring out the odds for a number of sports now that he's part of The Action Network - Eli Hershkovich was able to put that to good use on Thursday's Sports Feed.

The chance of Bryce Harper or Manny Machado signing in Chicago? The Cubs making a big move at the end of the offseason? How about an early pick for the College Basketball National Championship?

Eli gave his thought on all of those with Josh Frydman on Thursday's program on CLTV. You can watch both of those discussions by clicking on the video above or below.