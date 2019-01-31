City officials urge residents to stay inside during near record cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Temperatures may be rising from Wednesday's near record cold, but city officials say the brutal temperatures remain dangerous.

They continue to urge people to stay inside or take public transportation, but if you do need to head out on the road, drive carefully.

"The recent snow and cold has increased the possibility of ice beneath snow. I just want to warn motorists and pedestrians to be aware it's a dangerous condition," said Commissioner John Tully of Chicago's Dept. of Streets and Sanitation.

The city's water department is working around the clock to thaw pipes and hydrants, repair broken water mains and get things back to normal.

And officials in the city's health department tell residents to keep covered when going outside. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly during these sub-zero temperatures.

Officials urge residents to call 311 if they need a location for a warming center or have any other needs in this weather emergency.