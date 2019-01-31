Chicago’s sports teams do their best to cope with the cold
CHICAGO – Staying upbeat or getting on your feet can sometimes be a challenge when the temperatures go under 20-below, as they’ve done over Chicago the last two days.
But some of Chicago’s team are trying to keep things going, and making a little bit of humor out of the terrible weather.
Loyola took the floor at Gentile Arena despite the cold, not changing the game time even with the sub-zero temperatures. They rewarded their fans on the annual “Jesuit Jam” event by defeating Northern Iowa 61-60 to stay in first place in the Missouri Valley Conference.
DePaul kept their game time as well but didn’t have as much luck as the Ramblers, as they lost to defending National Champion and 14th ranked Villanova 86-74 at Wintrust Arena.
The Bulls changed their Twitter avatar in tribute to the cold weather, turning their trademark logo blue and white in tribute to the frigid temperatures.
While Benny the Bulls was cold…
The team was not in warm Miami, where they scored a surprising 105-89 win over the Heat for just their second win over the 2019 calendar season.
The Bears changed the name on their Twitter to “Chicago Polar Bears” and followed it up with a GIF of a polar bear one of their posts.
Defensive end Akiem Hicks posted a picture of him in a tuxedo, heavy coat, scarf, and leather gloves while saying “Stay Warm Chicago.”
Both the Cubs and White Sox posted videos as they tried to get their fans thinking about warm thoughts of the upcoming Spring.