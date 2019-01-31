× Chicago’s sports teams do their best to cope with the cold

CHICAGO – Staying upbeat or getting on your feet can sometimes be a challenge when the temperatures go under 20-below, as they’ve done over Chicago the last two days.

But some of Chicago’s team are trying to keep things going, and making a little bit of humor out of the terrible weather.

Loyola took the floor at Gentile Arena despite the cold, not changing the game time even with the sub-zero temperatures. They rewarded their fans on the annual “Jesuit Jam” event by defeating Northern Iowa 61-60 to stay in first place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

DePaul placed four in double figures, but visiting No. 14 Villanova made 15 three-pointers in an 86-74 decision over the Blue Demons on Wednesday night. Femi Olujobi scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead DePaul. MORE: https://t.co/YCSIYawde4 pic.twitter.com/hWhsiKUsSI — DePaul Athletics (@DePaulAthletics) January 31, 2019

DePaul kept their game time as well but didn’t have as much luck as the Ramblers, as they lost to defending National Champion and 14th ranked Villanova 86-74 at Wintrust Arena.

The Polar Vortex has officially frozen our Twitter avi ❄️🥶❄️ pic.twitter.com/LJqPs1WGvF — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 29, 2019

The Bulls changed their Twitter avatar in tribute to the cold weather, turning their trademark logo blue and white in tribute to the frigid temperatures.

Weather outside got @bennythebull looking like Jack Nicholson in The Shining pic.twitter.com/VWAylRa6k6 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 30, 2019

While Benny the Bulls was cold…

The team was not in warm Miami, where they scored a surprising 105-89 win over the Heat for just their second win over the 2019 calendar season.

When you gotta leave the house today… pic.twitter.com/Qe3Pyypm9t — Chicago Polar Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 30, 2019

The Bears changed the name on their Twitter to “Chicago Polar Bears” and followed it up with a GIF of a polar bear one of their posts.

Stay warm Chicago pic.twitter.com/CeDhf5FWzn — akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) January 30, 2019

Defensive end Akiem Hicks posted a picture of him in a tuxedo, heavy coat, scarf, and leather gloves while saying “Stay Warm Chicago.”

29° F = Baseball weather. -29° F = Not. So. Much. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/GzDDGc1F9L — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 30, 2019

Both the Cubs and White Sox posted videos as they tried to get their fans thinking about warm thoughts of the upcoming Spring.