WATCH LIVE: Mayor Emanuel, city officials update on Chicago cold and snow response
Chicago-area school closings

Chicago Scene: Illinois Shaolin Kung Fu performs live

Posted 11:33 AM, January 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34AM, January 31, 2019

Katie Walsh, Senior Marketing Manager for The Shops at North Bridge and Fashion Outlets of Chicago

Illinois Shaolin Kung Fu

http://www.ilshaolin.com/Contact_and_Location_ORES.html

Events:

Fashion Outlets of Chicago’s Lunar New Year Kickoff Celebration

Saturday, Feb. 2; 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Sales and special offers through Feb. 17

5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont, IL 60018

www.fashionoutletsofchicago.com

+

The Shops at North Bridge’s Lunar New Year Kickoff Celebration

Sunday, Feb. 3; 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Sales and special offers through Feb. 17

520 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611

www.theshopsatnorthbridge.com