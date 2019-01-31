Chicago Scene: Illinois Shaolin Kung Fu performs live
Katie Walsh, Senior Marketing Manager for The Shops at North Bridge and Fashion Outlets of Chicago
Illinois Shaolin Kung Fu
http://www.ilshaolin.com/Contact_and_Location_ORES.html
Events:
Fashion Outlets of Chicago’s Lunar New Year Kickoff Celebration
Saturday, Feb. 2; 1 – 3:30 p.m.
Sales and special offers through Feb. 17
5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont, IL 60018
www.fashionoutletsofchicago.com
+
The Shops at North Bridge’s Lunar New Year Kickoff Celebration
Sunday, Feb. 3; 1 – 3:30 p.m.
Sales and special offers through Feb. 17
520 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611