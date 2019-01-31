× All-time record low temperature for Rockford this morning – Sterling/Rock Falls misses all-time record STATE low by 1 degree

Our second straight frigid morning across the Chicago area featured Rockford observing a -29 degree low, breaking their all time record low of -27. A few spots recorded readings in the -30s – most prominent being at the Sterling/Rock Falls airport where the low temperature of -35 degrees just missed the Illinois State record low of -36 recorded at Congerville, small town just off Interstate 74 between Bloomington and Peoria, on January 5, 1999. We thought O’Hare airport might approach Chicago’s record low of -27 but readings at that location got no lower than a -21 degrees overnight.

Wind chills across northern Illinois and into northwestern Indiana generally ranged between -30 and -50 degrees. The Wind Chill Warning for our area will end at noon today but wind chills in the -15 to -25 range could still spark the issuance of a Wind Chill Advisory for parts of our area this afternoon. The core of Arctic air is drifting off to the east and wind chills will slowly decline with time as temperatures finally break above zero late this afternoon/early evening.

Following is a listing of area airport locations along with lowest temperatures and coldest wind chills this morning:

Location/lowest temp/coldest wind chill

Sterling/Rock Falls…..-35/-41

Aurora/Sugar Grove….-32/-48

Freeport….-32/-37

Rochelle….-31/-49

Rockford….-29/-42

DuPage/West Chicago….-29/-45

DeKalb….-25/-45

Lansing….-24/-36

Joliet….-23/-30

Waukegan….-23/-38

Peru/Ottawa….-22/-38

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…..-22/-39

O’Hare….-21/-41

Morris/Washburn….-21/-40

Midway….-20/-40

Wheeling….-20/-39

Schaumburg…-18/-34

Kankakee….-18/missing

Pontiac….-15,-32

Indiana:

Valparaiso….-18/-39

Gary….-17/-34

Rensselaer….-15/-29

Wisconsin:

Janesville….-29/-42

Kenosha…-27/-50

Milwaukee….-21/-40