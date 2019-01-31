× 2-year-old girl missing after mom found dead on South Side: report

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a toddler who went missing after her mother was found dead Thursday morning inside a South Side apartment, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A woman in her 20s was found inside an apartment in the 1400 block of East 70th Street around 11 a.m.

According to the Sun-Times, the woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and may have stemmed from a domestic incident.

Police said the woman’s 2-year-old girl was missing and may have been taken by her father, the Sun-Times reports.

No further information about the woman’s death or the missing child was provided.