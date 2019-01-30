Two Chicago-area dogs featured in this year’s Puppy Bowl

Some people are looking forward to the Super Bowl on Sunday, while others are waiting for Puppy Bowl XV.

Two of Chicago’s Very Own are starring in this year’s lineup.

Clover and Firework were shelter dogs in the area.

Clover has already been adopted from One Tail at a Time Dog Rescue in Bucktown.

She now lives in a suburb and has a big yard.

Firework is from South Suburban Humane Society in Chicago heights, and is in the process of being adopted by a friend of her foster family.

The dogs and cats that have been featured in each Puppy Bowl have all found forever homes.

Puppy Bowl XV airs Sunday at 2 p.m.