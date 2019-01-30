× Thousands without power as temperatures plummet in Illinois

CHICAGO — ComEd says crews have restored power to more than 42,000 customers and are working to restore another 9,400 as double-digit subzero temperatures hit Illinois.

The cold struck Chicago transportation Wednesday morning too, with more than 1,600 canceled flights and limited rail service.

The National Weather service says the actual temperature was 23 below zero at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Wind chills in northern Illinois were as low as 57 below in Rockford.

Officials have warned against venturing out into the dangerously cold weather and the governor has issued a disaster proclamation.

The South Shore Line suspended its commuter rail trips Wednesday and said it expected limited service Thursday. Extreme weather conditions earlier prompted Amtrak to cancel all trains into and out of Chicago on Wednesday and most services to or from Chicago on Thursday.

Some major Chicago attractions weren’t open Wednesday and schools are closed.