× The growing list of Chicago restaurants and bars closing Wednesday

CHICAGO — Chicago has plunged into the deep freeze with a staggering temp of -22 degrees. Withe this deep freeze, the tradition of ordering food for delivery when the weather is bad is in jeopardy.

According to Eater Chicago, there’s a growing list of restaurants that are closing due to the extreme cold. That will affect your food delivery options as well, the more restaurants that close, the fewer food options you’ll have for that GurbHub order. **If you are lucky enough to get a food order in, remember to be thoughtful and TIP YOUR DRIVER.**

If that wasn’t bad enough, a few of the restaurants participating in Chicago Restaurant Week are on the list…that big event kicks off on Friday.