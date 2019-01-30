× Portis leads Bulls past Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Bobby Portis scored 22 of his 26 points in the second half, Wayne Selden added 20 and the Chicago Bulls ran away in the second half to beat the Miami Heat 105-89 on Wednesday night.

Lauri Markkanen had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who finished January with a 2-13 record — the franchise’s second-worst mark ever in that month. Kris Dunn scored 14 and Robin Lopez added 13 for Chicago, which shot 51 percent.

Tyler Johnson scored 15 points for Miami, which got 14 from Justise Winslow and 13 apiece from Bam Adebayo and Wayne Ellington. The Heat shot 38 percent, including 12 of 42 from 3-point range.

The Heat fell to 11-14 at home — and the Bulls, who snapped a four-game slide, moved to 7-20 on the road. Portis had 15 points in the fourth, while Miami’s entire roster managed 21 in the final 12 minutes.

Both teams were without key pieces.

Miami — which will be without Derrick Jones until mid-March at least and isn’t planning to have point guard Goran Dragic back until at least the All-Star break — held out Dwyane Wade with right knee soreness, with the belief that it isn’t terribly serious. Chicago was without Zach LaVine because of a sprained right ankle, making that determination after he tested it out and experienced pain before the game.

The Bulls led by 10 after the first quarter, took a two-point lead into halftime and then found themselves trailing by six early in the third. But they answered with an 18-5 run over the next five minutes, and led by three when Dion Waiters tried a 3-pointer with 1:38 left for the tie.

It missed, and with that the Bulls were off and running.

Chicago finished the quarter on a 7-0 run, taking a 78-68 lead into the fourth. Miami never got closer than seven again.