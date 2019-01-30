× One more frigid night, followed by a snowy warm-up- Wind chill warning continues through noon Thursday

Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures remained dangerously frigid across the Chicago Wednesday afternoon with temperatures climbing only to the 10 below to 18 below range, after falling to minus 20 or lower across most of the region overnight. Dangerous wind chills which dropped as low as 50 to 60 below were still running in the 25 to 35 below zero this evening.

The dangerous cold will continue tonight and the wind chill warning will remain in effect through noon Thursday .

…Dangerous Cold Will Persist Through Thursday Morning… I Winnebago-Boone-McHenry-Lake IL-Ogle-Lee-DeKalb-Kane-DuPage-Cook- La Salle-Kendall-Grundy-Will-Kankakee-Livingston-Iroquois-Ford- Lake IN-Porter-Newton-Jasper-Benton- Including the cities of Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Waukegan, Oregon, Dixon, DeKalb, Aurora, Elgin, Wheaton, Chicago, Ottawa, Oswego, Morris, Joliet, Kankakee, Pontiac, Watseka, Paxton, Gary, Valparaiso, Morocco, Rensselaer, and Fowler

241 PM CST Wed Jan 30 2019 /341 PM EST Wed Jan 30 2019/

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /1 PM EST/ THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 50 below tonight through Thursday morning. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…Until noon CST /1 PM EST/ Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes. In addition, the gusty winds will result in areas of blowing snow in open areas through late afternoon, which could result in reduced visibility and hazardous travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

Temperatures will begin to rebound on Thursday, finally rising above zero by evening. Clouds will increase through the day leading to a period of snow Thursday afternoon and evening that could bring 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. The combination of the snow and the very cold road surfaces should create difficult driving that could impact the afternoon/evening commute.