Midday Fix: Easy & affordable DIY decor and tasty recipes for your Big Game party

Entertaining Expert Carol Mackey

Recipes & Resources:

Bacon Old Fashioned

2 oz bacon-infused bourbon

1 Tbls. good quality maple syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Orange twist

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine all the ingredients except for the orange twist. Shake, then strain into a glass filled with a couple of ice cubes. Garnish with the orange twist and bacon strip.

Bacon Infused Bourbon:

1/3 cup of rendered bacon fat

3 cups of bourbon

Cook a pound of hickory smoked bacon and reserve the rendered fat. Add 1/3 cup of hot fat to a jar and fill with bourbon, give a good shake. Seal and allow to stand until it reaches room temperature. Place the jar in the freezer for 24 hours. The fat will solidify but the bourbon will remain in a liquid state. Open the jar and pour off the bourbon, straining through a coffee filter or cheesecloth to remove any loose fat particles.

Scotch Eggs

6 cooked eggs

1pound tube of breakfast sausage

2 eggs; beaten

½ cup flour

11/2 cups panko bread crumbs

Oil for frying

Dijonnaise Sauce:

½ cup mayonnaise

2 Tbls. Dijon mustard

Dash of Worcestershire

Bring a pot of water to a boil, using a slotted spoon gently place eggs in water and cook for 10 minutes. Immediately remove with slotted spoon and place in an ice bath to stop the cooking process. Gently peel the eggs, removing the shell and the thin inner shell lining.

Prepare your breading station with a plate of flour, small bowl of eggs, and a plate of breadcrumbs. Remove sausage from packaging and place of a plate.

Lightly flour the egg. Wrap in a thin layer of sausage and press into your hand in an effort to seal the meat all around the egg. Don’t press too hard or you will break the yolk!

Next coat in egg, and finally the breadcrumbs.

Deep fry at 350°F for about 5-7 minutes until the breadcrumbs are golden brown. At this point you can refrigerate and heat at 400-degree oven just before serving (let scotch eggs come to room temperature before putting in the oven). Cut in half and serve with Djonnaise sauce. Makes 12.

Pepperoni Pizza Dip

2 Tbls. finely chopped black olives

2 Tbls. finely diced roasted red pepper

1/3 cup pepperoni diced (I pulse in food processor)

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

½ tsp. Italian seasonings

¼ cup mayonnaise

8 oz. softened cream cheese

Mix the above ingredients together, serve with baguette slices, brushed with olive oil and baked in 350-degree oven for 12-15 minutes. Serve with baguette rounds or soft pita Stonefire Naan Dippers (delicious and looks like pizza crust).

Cody Parkey NACHO Fault Chicken Skewers

1 whole boneless, skinless chicken breast season with salt and pepper and cut into bite size pieces in a bowl mix with: 1 tsp. each: garlic powder, chili powder, onion powder and ½ tsp. cumin

¾ cup salsa

⅓ cup black olives

⅓ cup jalapeños

Fresh chopped cilantro

3 Tbls. diced green onions

¼ cup crumbled cotija cheese

Sour cream drizzled over the top

*optional guacamole on the side

Heat about 2 Tbls. olive oil in a sauté pan and sear chicken for about 5 minutes until golden and cooked through. Layer chicken on plate and top with salsa, sour cream, sprinkle on olives and jalapeños, green onion and queso cotija. Serve with *goal post picks.

Bunnies in a Blanket

1-pound bag of baby carrots

Olive oil to coat

Salt and pepper

1 sheet of puff pastry

1 egg beaten for egg wash

Toss carrots with olive oil to coat and season with salt and pepper. Roast the carrots at 400 for about 30-35 minutes. Set aside. Roll out puff pastry just a bit to make thinner. Make into triangles, wrap each strip with carrot. Brush with egg wash and place in freezer for about 30 minutes (the dough will hold the shape better if cooked frozen). Bake at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes or until golden. Makes about 40-44 per sheet of puff pastry. Serve with spicy honey mustard.

Cheeseburger Soup

6 Tbls. butter

6 Tbls. flour

¼ cup onion; diced

½ cup green pepper; diced

½ cup drained petite diced tomatoes

1 lb. ground chuck, cooked and drained (leave ground beef a little chunky)

4 cups chicken stock

1 1/2 cups whole or 2% milk

white pepper

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Melt butter over medium heat in a stockpot. Cook green pepper and onion in butter until softened, add tomato then stir in flour to make a roux, add chicken stock. Bring to a simmer, then slowly stir in cheese a little at a time until melted, add ground beef and season with fresh ground pepper, garnish with cheese and dill pickle (optional). Serves 6 dinner portions but if serving in the bowls that I used, will serve about 8-10 smaller sized portions.

Hail Mary Brownies

For this recipe you can use your favorite brownie mix or from scratch. Once finished drizzle with caramel sauce and top with football shaped pretzels. Serve in decorative cupcake papers. The brownie/caramel/pretzel combination is surprisingly good!

Party Supplies:

Goal post picks, football disposable bowls for soup-Party City

Football pretzels-World Market and Rold Gold available at Jewel

Stonefire Naan Dippers-I purchased at Costco, available at select Jewel stores

White sharpie, clay pots-Michaels

Roll of black paper-Hobby Lobby and Michaels

Referee party supplies available at all of the following-Walmart.com (sheets of paper grass), Oriental Trading Company, Amazon Prime, Target

Football picks –http://www.pickonus.com

Wheat Grass-Jewel