CHICAGO —Streets in the Jefferson Park were flooded after a water main break Wednesday evening.

The water main break happened at Nagle and Catalpa avenues around 8 p.m. The main was a 36-inch water main break that broke, according to officials.

An 88-year-old woman was rescued from her home after the incident. She is expected to be OK. She was moved to a neighbor's home.

No further information was provided.