Mail delivery suspended Thursday due to extreme cold

CHICAGO — Mail delivery will be suspended again in Chicago Thursday due to the cold weather.

The U.S. Postal Service released a statement Wednesday that said they have “temporarily suspended delivery service throughout Chicago on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 and now through Thursday, January 31 to ensure the safety and well-being of employees.”

Chicago Postal Stations and Finance Offices will remain open to offer retail services on Thursday.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this weather related service disruption has caused,” said District Manager Randy Stines said in the statement. “The safety and well-being of our employees is always of paramount concern to the Postal Service.”

Delivery was suspended in several other locations and states.

It will be suspended in the following states and zip codes