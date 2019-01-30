× Lunchbreak: Spinach Pie – Spanakopita

Nick Drivas – Owner and Chef at Grill House and Backyard Grill

Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, Il 60602

www.eatgrillhouse.com

+

Backyard Grill

1825 2nd St., Highland Park, IL

https://www.eatbackyardgrill.com/

Recipe:

Recipe for Spinach Pie (Spanakopita)

Serves 6 or More (depending on how big you decide to make the Spanakopita Pieces)

Preheat Oven to 350 degrees

Ingredients:

1 lb. of Filo Dough or 20 Round Tortillas

1 Tbs. Melted Butter or 1 Tbs. of Olive Oil

Spinach Mixture Ingredients and Directions

½ cup Olive Oil

6 pieces of Green Onion (Chopped)

1 small White Onion (Chopped)

½ cup Leek (Finely Chopped)

1 cup Swiss Chard (Finely Chopped)

3 tsp. dill

1lbs. FRESH Baby Spinach (lightly chopped)

Sauté all of the above (except for the Spinach) till transparent (about 4-5min) .

Then, slowly Add the FRESH Baby Spinach and mix and Sauté till soft.

Pour this mixture into a strainer let drain and set aside

Cheese Mixture Ingredients and Directions:

8 oz. Grated Feta Cheese

2 oz. Softened Cream Cheese

2 oz. Ricotta Cheese

4 oz. Cottage Cheese

½ cup grated Kefalogaviera (can buy at a grocery store)

2 eggs beaten

½ tsp. black pepper

½ lemon zest

Mix all ingredients together thoroughly with large spoon.

Take Cheese Mixture and add to Strained Spinach Mixture.

Lay out your Filo Dough, and lightly butter it or brush with Olive Oil.

Place another piece of filo dough on top of this piece and butter or Olive Oil it as well.

Take your spinach/cheese mixture and place 2 Tablespoons (you might want to use an ice cream scoop) in middle of square of filo towards the bottom, but leave a little area to fold up, fold up once, then fold in the right side, then the left side and then fold the whole filo dough again and again and until all dough is made into a rectangle piece.

If using tortillas, use 1 large teaspoon or a little less.

Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees on cookie sheet(coated with Olive Oil) for 35 minutes or until Golden Brown or Crispy.