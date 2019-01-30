Loud booms reported in the Chicago-area could be frost quakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Did you hear loud booms or banging sounds overnight in Chicagoland? Those sounds might have been cryoseisms, or frost quakes.

So, here's how a frost quake happens:

First, the ground has to be saturated with water, like it is in the Chicago-area right now with all the snow.

When there's a sudden drop in temperature, the water freezes and expands.

The expansion and pressure build up causes stress on the frozen soil and rocks around it, and creates a boom noise.

Area you hearing loud bangs? Some of those could be Cryoseisms! AKA Frost Quakes! @WGNMorningNews @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/I3cRIS4hdC — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) January 30, 2019

When WGN first posted about frost quakes on social media, tons of comments poured in from our viewers about hearing them.

Did you think you heard a frost quake? Tell us on WGN's Facebook page.