Upbeat and infectiously catchy Punk Rock coming from Chicago's South Side, Eddy and the Arsons is a 3-piece band formed in April 2017. In July 2017, Eddy and the Arsons released their debut album "Wall of Text" on multiple digital retailers online. Since the release of their album, the band has also released two singles.
Live music from Eddy and the Arsons
-
Daughtry performs new song from new album, “Cage to Rattle”
-
Director John Anderson talks about new doc: ‘Horn From The Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story’
-
Terrifying video shows worker jump as semi pulls live wire from burning pole
-
Castlecomer performs LIVE
-
Midday Fix: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jon Anderson – of the band YES – chats with Dean Richards about teaching at Columbia College
-
-
People ‘take better care of their pets than you took care of your kids’ judge says at sentencing for young mother
-
Family says they suspect arson in suburban house fire
-
Pearl Aday performs “Sleepless Night” live on WGN
-
The Trouble Notes performing on WGN Morning News!
-
4 killed by ‘homicidal violence’ in New Jersey mansion fire, prosecutors say
-
-
3 children, 2 adults hit by car at Tampa school bus stop
-
Unattended bag at O’Hare airport not hazardous, Chicago police say
-
Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove dead at 49