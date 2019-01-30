Live music from Eddy and the Arsons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Upbeat and infectiously catchy Punk Rock coming from Chicago's South Side, Eddy and the Arsons is a 3-piece band formed in April 2017. In July 2017, Eddy and the Arsons released their debut album "Wall of Text" on multiple digital retailers online. Since the release of their album, the band has also released two singles.

www.eddyandthearsons.com