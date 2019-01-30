Fans call out Ariana Grande on her misspelled palm tattoo

Ariana Grande wanted to celebrate her new hit single but ended up celebrating “BBQ” instead.

The singer got a palm tattoo with Japanese character symbols meant to honor the single “7 Rings.”

She posted a now-deleted photo of the tat on her official Instagram account, and fans were quick to point out it had a misspelling.

“Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings,” one person tweeted. “If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN.”

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. 😭 If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019

for those who are confused, ariana grande got a tattoo on her hand in japanese intended to spell out “7 rings” and posted it on instagram (now deleted), but japanese people in the comments started saying how the REAL translation is bbq grill pic.twitter.com/rF0NvEa9Yv — Alice (@alice2096) January 30, 2019

bro, ariana's tattoo… that's so sad… alexa, play best mistake pic.twitter.com/Tc3oW9cHdr — miri ♡'s yoongi (@mireyanotmaria) January 30, 2019

Grande responded to one fan’s heads-up in two now-deleted tweets

“Indeed, I left out “つの指” which should have gone in between,” she tweeted. “It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”

She then added “Also…. huge fan of tiny bbq grills.”