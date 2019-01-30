Doctor with Loyola Medicine talks dangers of frostbite and hypothermia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Six people have been treated for frostbite in the last 24 hours at Loyola Medical Center.

Dr. Arthur Sanford with Loyola Medicine says there are three stages of frostbite.

They are:

Stage 1: Pins and needles sensation/skin turns white and soft

Stage 2: Blistering, skin is numb, waxy and frozen

Stage 3: No feeling, freezing of blood vessels, muscles, tendons/Permanent damage

Dr. Sanford joined WGN Morning News Wednesday to talk about the dangers of frostbite and hypothermia.

