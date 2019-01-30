Doctor with Loyola Medicine talks dangers of frostbite and hypothermia

Six people have been treated for frostbite in the last 24 hours at Loyola Medical Center.
Dr. Arthur Sanford with Loyola Medicine says there are three stages of frostbite.
They are:
Stage 1: Pins and needles sensation/skin turns white and soft
Stage 2: Blistering, skin is numb, waxy and frozen
Stage 3: No feeling, freezing of blood vessels, muscles, tendons/Permanent damage
Dr. Sanford joined WGN Morning News Wednesday to talk about the dangers of frostbite and hypothermia.
