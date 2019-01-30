Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ Miami
- The Heat have won four of their last five home games against the Bulls. The one loss in that stretch came in November 2016, Dwyane Wade’s only game in Miami as an opposing player. The Heat have won both games this season, including a 117-103 win in Chicago on January 19.
- The Bulls fell to the Nets in Brooklyn on Tuesday, 122-117, dropping them to 1-13 in January. A loss to Miami would give Chicago its worst win percentage (.067) in a single month since going winless in November 1976 (minimum 3 games)
- The Heat beat the Knicks in New York on Sunday, 106-97. The Heat are 15-2 when holding opponents under 100 points. Only one team has held opponents to double-digit points more than 17 times (Ind – 19).
- Zach LaVine had 26 points and five assists in the loss to the Nets, his 13th game with 20-plus points and five or more assists this season. Only two Bulls have had more than 13 such games in a single season this decade (Derrick Rose twice and Jimmy Butler twice).
- Hassan Whiteside had 17 rebounds in the win over New York. Whiteside is averaging a career-high 17.4 rebounds per 36 minutes, the best mark in the league (min. 100 minutes played).
- The Bulls have averaged 21.5 assists per game this season, fourth fewest in the NBA. The Heat’s opponents have averaged 22.4 assists per game this season, second fewest in the league (Utah – 20.9).