AAA shares tips for safe travel in cold weather

Today’s bitter cold weather left thousands of car batteries dead; and many more drivers face the risk of their vehicles breaking down in the cold.

So the Triple-A is offering these tips:

Keep your gas tank full.

Keep your cellphone charged, and take a charger with you.

Keep warm blankets and other warm gear in your car.

Take water and some non-perishable food on each winter trip, in case it’s needed in an emergency.

If your car becomes disabled on the road, stay in the vehicle, and keep your belts buckled until help arrives.