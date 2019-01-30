40 people displaced after Chicago Ridge fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. — About 40 people were left without a home after an apartment fire.

A fire broke out at a 12-unit apartment building on the 5600 block of West 108th Street Wednesday evening.

Authorities said they got a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. and it appeared that a boiler in the basement exploded.

By the time crews put the fire out, there was smoke and water damage.

“It’s very hard for firefighters and paramedics to work in this kind of stuff,” William Bonnar, Chicago Ridge Fire Chief, said. “They say you’ve got to train yourself to prepare for this kind of stuff.”

No one was injured.