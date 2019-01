Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a house fire on the city's South Side on Wednesday.

A fire broke out on the 2000 block of West 53rd Street Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. Chicago fire officials said the two victims, a teenage boy and young man, were trapped in the attic.

There was no smoke detector in the attic, according to officials. The first two floors of the home did have smoke detectors.

Firefighters were able to rescue four other people.

No further information was provided.