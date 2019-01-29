× Woman dies after head-on crash into viaduct on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman was killed after crashing into a viaduct on the city’s South Side.

The accident happened around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in the Gresham neighborhood.

Police say the 36-year-old woman was driving northbound on Racine Avenue when she drove head-on into a viaduct near 75th Street.

The woman was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.