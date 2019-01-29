× Some college hoops teams change game times, others stay the same during extreme cold

CHICAGO – The frigid weather that’s making its way through the Windy City and the Midwst is wreaking havoc with many events around town. It’s made many consider whether it’s worth holding events or just save them for another day.

Many local universities, including a few college basketball teams with games this week, are asking themselves the same question. Already a few have some answers.

Due to impending winter storm, freezing temperatures and related university closures, we have moved Tuesday's @GoHuskiesMBB game vs. @OhioMBasketball up to 5 PM CT and Wednesday’s @GoHuskiesWBB game vs. @WMUBroncos to THURSDAY 1/31, start time will be 6 PM CT.#HuskieBasketball pic.twitter.com/ZoKivLVldC — NIU Huskie Athletics (@NIUAthletics) January 28, 2019

Northern Illinois made the decision to move their Men’s Basketball game on Tuesday against Ohio University to 5 PM at the university’s convocation center, while moving their Women’s Basketball game from Wednesday to Thursday at 6 PM. The high temperature for DeKalb for Wednesday is expected to be -19 with the low temperature to reach -29.

DePaul’s game on Wednesday night against Villanova at Wintrust Arena will go on as scheduled despite the fact that classes at the university will be canceled from Tuesday night at 5:30 PM through Wednesday.

#Loyola has cancelled classes from tomorrow (Tuesday) at 5 p.m. through Thursday at noon. Fear not, Rambler Nation: Jesuit Jam WILL happen. #MVCHoops pic.twitter.com/l6KtMfTZs5 — Nick Schultz (@NickSchultz_7) January 29, 2019

Loyola has made the same decision for their game against Northern Iowa at the Gentile Center on Wednesday evening, this despite there being no classes from 5 PM Tuesday through Noon on Thursday.

Some say you lose almost half your body heat through your head. Students, we've got you covered tomorrow with one of these slick beanies for the first 500 students at Jesuit Jam Wednesday night at 6 pm in Gentile!#OnwardLU pic.twitter.com/qIn1c0LV18 — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) January 29, 2019

The school is even giving away knit hats to the first 500 students who attend the game, which is the annual “Jesuit Jam” event.

#Illini are scheduled to depart for Minneapolis this afternoon. ❄️ Let's roll! 🔶🔷 https://t.co/rwyAoZhLSV — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 29, 2019

Illinois’ game against Minnesota is still on for Wednesday night at 8 PM despite frigid temperatures in Minneapolis, where temperatures will reach only a high of -14 with a low of -29.