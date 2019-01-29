Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Illinois ahead of ‘potentially historic’ cold

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation ahead of forecast double-digit subzero temperatures in Illinois, calling the weather “potentially historic.”

Pritzker said the “cold weather headed our way Tuesday night into Thursday morning may bring us to temperature lows that we have never seen before.” Forecasters say the actual temperature could dip to 27 below zero in northern Illinois with wind chill values as low as 55 below.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Miller called the frigid weather “life threatening.” He says records going back to the 1800s could fall and frost bite is possible within 5 to 10 minutes.

The weather service says wind chills could reach 55 below in northern Illinois, 35 below in central Illinois and 25 below in parts of southern Illinois.