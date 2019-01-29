Metra running modified schedule Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Metra will run a modified schedule Wednesday due to the extremely cold weather.

It's goal is to provide enough service for the number of passengers expected.

Speed restrictions will go into effect once the air temp hits 0 degrees and below, as forecasted tonight and Tuesday. Allow extra time; dress warmly. On Wednesday, January 30, Metra will operate modified service. Timetables of Modified Service: https://t.co/TUC8ZiBhDb — Metra (@Metra) January 29, 2019

The schedules will reduce how much mechanical equipment is used -- and how many moves are made through switch points -- that will lower the chances of service disruptions because of switcher problems.

According to Metra, speed restrictions go into effect once the temperature hits 0 degrees and below.

Historic cold weather will stay in the Chicago area through Thursday with near record lows Tuesday night, near record cold high Wednesday, and near record cold lows again early Thursday. Wind chills could dip to below -50 degrees.