Man, 33, shot while shoveling snow: police

CHICAGO — A 33-year-old man was shot while he was shoveling snow Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said the man was shoveling snow on the 4500 block of West 83rd Street around 10:30 a.m. when a white four door sedan approached him. Three men exited the vehicle, and one of them fired shots, striking the victim in the shoulder.

The victim self-transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

No further information was provided. The investigation is ongoing.