Lunchbreak: Fried Chicken

Executive Chef Joseph Rizza, Prime & Provisions

Prime & Provisions

222 N. LaSalle St., Chicago

http://www.primeandprovisions.com/

Event:

Kendall College Trust’s Fried Chicken & Champagne Fest

February 2, 2019

Kendall College

11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

https://kendallcollegetrust.org/events/fried-chicken-fest/

Recipe:

At home Fried Chicken Recipe

In a cast Iron Skillet or deep sauté pan, heat about 1/2 inch of canola oil to 350 degrees over medium heat. You can usually buy a deep fat frying thermometer or a candy thermometer at the local grocery store.

While the oil is heating, in a resealable bag (ziplock) mix these dry ingredients.

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup cornstarch

1/2 tsp granulated onion

1/2 tsp granulated garlic

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

pinch of cayenne pepper

4 – 6oz chicken breasts

Remove chicken from the brine and place directly in the bag. Seal the bag and shake it until all the pieces are coated. Remove the pieces from the bag and shake off any excess flour.

Place 2-3 pieces in the preheated oil, and cook for 8-10 minutes, until internal temperature is 165 degrees.

Remove from the oil, immediately season with kosher salt, and allow the excess oil to drip off.

Brine:

Ingredients:

Good for about 4-chicken breasts

4 qts buttermilk

3/4 cup kosher salt

3/4 cup sugar

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk until dissolved.

Add to chicken breasts and brine for a minimum of 25-hours.