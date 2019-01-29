× Libertyville man fatally struck by snow plow ID’d

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — An elderly man who was struck and killed by a snow plow Monday morning in suburban Libertyville has been identified.

A Village of Libertyville snow plow was clearing a cul-de-sac in the 600 block of Bridle Court around 9:50 a.m. when the plow backed up and fatally struck 75-year-old Donald Anderson. Anderson was using a snow blower to clear his driveway.

The incident is being investigated by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team, according to a press release.

The driver of the snow plow was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

A preliminary autopsy showed that Anderson died from multiple traumatic injuries. The coroner’s office is still waiting for results of toxicology tests.