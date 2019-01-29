× Indiana State Police K-9 officer retires

LOWELL, Ind. — A dog that served several years with the Indiana State Police is now enjoying a warm retirement.

K-9 Rykr is nice and toasty at his partner’s home. Rykr served with Master Trooper Fred Trammel for more than 10 years.

He played a major role during his crime-fighting career. He performed nearly 900 total drug searches, which resulted in roughly 300 criminal arrests.

Rykr also received an award from the National Interdiction Conference for the largest Khat seizure in a vehicle, 40 pounds, in 2013.