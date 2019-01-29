Foxcrossing Stringband Perform “Black Water” Bluegrass Style!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Foxcrossing Stringband

Feb 10

City Winery

www.foxcrossingstringband.com

This all-female bluegrass group from Chicago has been winning hearts with their beautiful harmonies, original songwriting, and entertaining stage presence since forming in November 2016. Following their debut performance at Winter Roots Festival in February 2017, they’ve gone on to perform at many festivals and events in the Midwest traveling east to the John Hartford Memorial Festival, west to Dawn and On Festival in the Quad Cities, and everything in-between including IBMA award-winning Frankfort Bluegrass Festival, Summer Stomp, Shoefest, East Troy Bluegrass Festival, Ladies of Bluegrass Festival, The Illinois State Fair, and more. They have performed on the WGN Roe Conn Radio show twice, as well as at venues such as Fitzgerald's in Berwyn, Schubas, Martyrs', and as part of events put on by City Winery and Navy Pier in Chicago. These Foxes are on the run and coming to a town near you!