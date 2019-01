× Flooding on segments of the Kankakee River due to ice jams

Minor flooding is occurring on the Kankakee River at Shelby with moderate flooding near Momence and Wilmington. An ice jam is causing moderate flooding on the Kankakee River near I-55 downstream of Wilmington. The Kankakee River is also in moderate flood at Momence downstream to the confluence of the Iroquois River – again caused by ice jamming. These conditions will probably continue for several days. There is some concern for ice jamming possibly causing flooding on segments of the Rock River and Flood Advisories are in effect near Latham Park, Byron and Dixon.

Following is a list of area river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service: