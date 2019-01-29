FeedonThis: Dreaming of Zion and RJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The only thing for the Bulls to root for at this point is draft position, because at the moment, that's the one thing that could take the rebuild in a positive direction quickly.

The main guy that everyone has been talking about is Zion Williamson, the dynamic forward from Duke that is creating highlights whenever he takes the floor. But even if the Bulls don't get him, his teammate RJ Barrett could provide a major positive impact as well.

Both guys helped Duke to a dominating win over Notre Dame on Monday which WGN-TV covered, and was a topic on Tuesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. That's part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis which you cans see in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Like on the last week of January, the Super Bowl was a major topic of the show Tuesday.

Jarrett and Josh discussed how Tom Brady would attack a very strong defensive line of the Rams on Sunday night in the big game in Atlanta in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bulls and the Super Bowl were part of "Caption This" for Tuesday's program as well.

Josh and Jarrett give us their captions for a few pictures featuring the Super Bowl quarterbacks, the 2017 NFL Draft signal callers, and Jim Boylen in the video above.