× Political favors land Chicago Ald. Solis sex, Viagra and more: Federal affidavit says

CHICAGO — A federal affidavit details allegations against Chicago Alderman Danny Solis.

The affidavit says Solis traded his actions on the City Council for other kinds of favors, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Those favors included receiving sex acts, Viagra, and campaign contributions.

No charges were ever filed against him.

But Solis reportedly cooperated in the federal investigation of fellow Alderman Edward Burke by secretly recording a dozen conversations over two years.

Burke faces charges for attempted extortion and has resigned as Finance Commitee Chairman.

He denies any wrongdoing.

As part of the Solis investigation, the feds listened in on more than 18,000 conversations on one of his cellphones.

They also conducted surveillance of private meetings and trips to massage parlors.

The affidavit says wiretapped conversations including deals between Solis and government consultant Robert Caldero.

Deals included exchanging Viagra, massage parlor visits, and campaign cash for help with reducing a local company’s water bill.

“I want to get a good massage, with a nice ending. Do you know any good places?” Solis said to Caldero, in July 2015, according to the affidavit.

Caldero told the Sun-Times he provided Solis with Viagra and massage parlor visits, as a friend and not for political reasons.

Solis announced his retirement in November. He would not address the allegations with the Sun-Times.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” said Solis to the Sun-Times.