Dangerous arctic blast includes first back-to-back -20° below nights in 3+ decades; current chill is Chicago’s 4th-coldest 3-day spell since 1900; 30+ mph gusts producing drifting/hazardous travel on roads outside city; a 69° temp rebound to the 40s with rain by Sunday
Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 4 inches of lake-effect snow in northwest Indiana this evening – frigid cold sets in Chicago-area-wide tonight
This fall we’ve had three official one inch or more snowfalls before Thanksgiving. Has this ever happened before in Chicago?
What is the word ‘meteorology’ derived from?
Temps bounce back some after chilly weekend
Wintry mix of ice, rain and snow to last overnight, threaten morning commute
Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Illinois ahead of ‘potentially historic’ cold
Coldest weather in 11 months spawns a second winter storm; its wintry afternoon mix shifts back to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; dangerous cold, winter’s chilliest to date, hits Thursday night/Friday
Winter Weather Advisory cancelled for Chicago area this Wednesday morning
Wintry mix of ice, sleet and snow cause messy and slick morning commute
Travel south impacted Saturday – Winter Weather Advisory for heavy snow here in effect generally south of Interstate-80
Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Illinois Sunday night
Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday
Winter Storm Warning issued for entire Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday